BT offering up 80 Shropshire phone boxes to be ‘adopted’

More than 80 traditional red boxes are available for adoption across Shropshire and the company will also consider adoption requests to house defibrillators in more modern boxes.

BT is encouraging community groups to seize the opportunity to do something wonderful with their phone boxes that have little or no usage. Already, more than 500 payphones have been adopted by communities in the West Midlands region since 2008.

BT will continue to provide electricity, if already in place, to power the light for adopted kiosks free of charge to communities. Where electricity is available, adopted boxes can be used as housings for defibrillators – an increasingly popular and potentially life-saving conversion.

Other ventures include conversions to mini-libraries, miniature art museums, cake shops and information centres.

One payphone in Devon was even turned into the ‘world’s smallest nightclub’.

Katherine Bradley, BT’s senior payphones commercial and operations manager, said: “We’re pleased to be giving even more local communities the chance to adopt a phone box.

“The opportunities are endless and we’ve already seen some amazing transformations. Applying is easy and quick and we’re always happy to speak to communities about adopting our traditional BT red payphone boxes.”

For further details on how to apply visit bt.com/adopt