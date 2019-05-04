Stormy clouds for the bank holiday in Shropshire

No such luck this time around, with a mixture of sunshine and showers and temperatures more akin to a grim winter day in January.

This striking image of our changeable weather was taken by Shropshire Star reader Steve Spencer.

He caught a spell of sunshine amid the angry clouds rolling in from the west.

The colder snap has been caused by a bank of air moving over the UK from the north and is likely to bring early morning frost to some areas.

Steve’s photograph is the latest to join our Star Witness picture gallery.

Almost 4,000 people have started following the gallery, on the Shropshire Star’s Instagram page @shropshirestar.

Anyone wanting to submit an image can upload it to Instagram using the hashtag #shropshirestar.

The gallery grows daily, capturing some of the landscapes and people that make Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales a great place to live.