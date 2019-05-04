Greens demand action on climate change

The Green New Deal document highlights the actions Shropshire Council can take to make a real impact on dealing with Climate Change.

Green Party councillor for Porthill, Julian Dean said: “2019 needs to be remembered as the year that Shropshire turned a corner on climate change. There are real opportunities with the Local Plan Review to do things much better, for the climate and for the people in need of homes.

"But we are still seeing the council doing the wrong thing in too many areas, such as plans for cuts to bus services whilst spending money on a polluting North West Relief Road. Shropshire Green Party has a set of workable policies that could start to put us on the right track."

The new Green Deal is being launched at a meeting on May 15 at 7pm at the Darwin Community Centre in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

This meeting will also host Ellie Chowns, the lead candidate for the West Midlands Green Party in the upcoming European Elections and there will be a question and answer session.

Copies are being delivered to every Shropshire councillor and we urge all local residents to ask their councillor how they will respond.