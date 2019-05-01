Bin collection dates

Householders across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will have to leave their bins out a day later than usual starting next Tuesday.

Collections normally left out on a Monday will be collected on Tuesday, continuing on through the week. Bins usually collected on Friday will instead be picked up on Saturday.

Collections will return to normal on May 13.

Tim Walters, Communications Manager at Veolia, said: “I would also like to remind people who may be having a clear out that the household recycling centres are open as usual over the bank holiday from 9am until 5pm each day.”

Anybody unsure about which day they should put out their recycling or waste can visit telford.gov.uk/recycling or shropshire.gov.uk/binday