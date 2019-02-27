Shropshire weather: One year on, Beast from the East is just a bad memory

Schools closed, trains and flights were cancelled and motorists were warned to take extra care.

However, this year has been very different. People in Shropshire and Mid Wales have been basking in unseasonably warm weather and the UK has enjoyed record temperatures for February.

It has also been a boost for businesses and attractions in the region. Apley Farm Shop, near Bridgnorth, saw a record number of visitors during the half-term school holidays last week. The shop also has a cafe, play barn and nature trail nearby.

Lydia Arrowsmith, spokeswoman for the business, said: “It’s been our busiest February half-term ever. We’ve done really, really well.

“The cafe has been full and the outside area. There’s also a nature trail which people have been enjoying. I hope the warm weather continues. Last year, the Beast from the East really hit us hard, but the weather has made up for it this year.”

2019: Clear skies at Attingham Park

Crowds of people have also been descending on Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, to enjoy the warm weather. Flora Holdsworth, spokeswoman for the estate, said: “It’s been great. We’ve seen so many visitors. It’s been much busier than last year. It’s felt like an unusual half-term with the weather.

“It’s coincided with the snowdrops looking their best and it’s given people the chance to really explore the grounds.”

2018 v 2019 - how the weather has varied:

2019: Enjoying the mild weather at Norbury Junction 2019: A special moment at Telford Town Park as temperatures rise 2019: Lake Vyrnwy looks dreamy in the hazy afternoon sunshine in an image captured by Star photographer Jamie Ricketts 2018: Winter shopping with a difference 2019: Calm waters at Norbury Junction as canal users enjoyed temperatures double the February norm 2018: Massive snow drifts in little Wenlock 2018: Snow in Wellington, Telford 2019: Daffodils in Ellesmere. Photo: Sue Austin.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museums have also been inundated with visitors.

Rory Hunter, director of commercial, said: “We know that visitors are drawn to the Ironbridge Gorge when the sun is shining so this great February weather has given us a real boost as we start the 2019 season.”

The mercury topped 20C in several parts of the country on Monday – the warmest winter day since records began.

Today, Shropshire is expected to see mist and fog this morning which may be slow to clear. The Met Office says there will then be sunny skies and light winds through the day, and it will be very mild again.

The high pressure continues to bring us foggy mornings and bright blue skies. Lots of haze which slowly improves through the day. Light SW winds and a max of 16 C. The weather breaks down tomorrow so enjoy the ☀️while it is here! ^HS — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) February 27, 2019

It is expected to turn unsettled tomorrow, with showers and the chance of thunder.

Friday will be drier and brighter, according to the Met Office. However, Saturday is expected to be windy, with outbreaks of rain.