Record temperatures possible as sun shines on Shropshire

Warm sunshine will bring a balmy 18C (64F) to parts of our region by the weekend.

The signs of our mild winter are everywhere to see.

There are blankets of colourful crocuses in full bloom in many areas and with half term across the county, there has been large numbers of walkers enjoying the Shropshire Hills and other beauty spots in our county.

Photographer Andrew Fusek Peters was up early to capture this stunning image of the sun rising over the Long Mynd.

The warmest February since records began was in 1998 when temperatures hit 19.7C (67.4F), and the Met Office said there was the “potential to get close” to those readings.

“There is an outside chance we could get close to that,” a spokesman said.

It says “dry and sunny weather will dominate” during the latter half of the week and temperatures will become “very mild”.

The mild weather has come because of warm air being pushed across the UK from as far south as the Azores.

