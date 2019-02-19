Illegal hunting claims in Shropshire

The League Against Cruel Sports says it has catalogued incidents including terrified foxes chased to exhaustion across the Shropshire countryside.

It claims that badger setts have also been blocked up near hunt meets to stop foxes taking refuge during the chase and horses and hounds trespassing over land in pursuit of wild animals.

The claims have been refuted by the Countryside Alliance which says packs of hounds within Shropshire operate within the law.

Across the UK the league says there have been 282 reports of suspected illegal hunting since the season began on November 1.

Chris Luffingham, Director of Campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Despite hunting being banned in 2004, hunts are still sickeningly chasing and killing wildlife in Shropshire.

“The good news is that the new technology being adopted by the people monitoring hunts means it is becoming far more difficult for the hunts to get away with their illegal activity.”

"Professional investigators employed by the League Against Cruel Sports back this up by using sophisticated techniques and new technology to uncover the hunts’ illegal activity."

The figures come from reports by the public into the League’s Animal Crimewatch service, reports by monitoring and saboteur groups posted on Facebook, and from professional investigators employed by the League to monitor hunts.

A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance commented: “Packs of hounds within Shropshire operate within the law to comply with the Hunting Act 2004. Hunts are regularly subjected to spurious allegations regarding their legal hunting activities. Hunts are frequently plagued by balaclava-clad animal-rights activists who intimidate and harass hunt supporters and landowners, seeking to provoke a response they can then broadcast on social media. Anti-hunting activists exploit the fact that social media amplifies their highly emotive messages regardless of the facts. Their tactic of spreading highly edited footage works well online but it often results in hundreds of hours of wasted police time, which is totally unacceptable.

“It is 14 years since the Hunting Act was enforced yet there have been just 24 convictions under the Hunting Act 2004 relating to registered hunts, despite more than a quarter of a million days hunting having taken place by over 250 hunts during this time. These figures do not suggest that hunts are breaking the law and is confirmation that the infrastructure of hunting remains an integral part of the countryside and is here to stay.”