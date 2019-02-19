Hunts ‘illegally chasing wildlife’ in Shropshire

The League Against Cruel Sports says it has catalogued incidents, including terrified foxes chased to exhaustion, since November.

The charity claims badger setts have been blocked up near hunt meets to stop foxes taking refuge during the chase, and horses and hounds trespassed in pursuit of wild animals.

The incidents in Shropshire form part of over 282 reports of suspected illegal hunting across the UK received by the League since the hunting season began on November 1.

Across the country 60 animals were witnessed being chased and killed, including foxes, hares and deer.

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Despite hunting being banned in 2004, hunts are still sickeningly chasing and killing wildlife in Shropshire. These figures are sadly just the tip of the iceberg but they show that the hunts are breaking the law and killing foxes, hares and deer for their so called ‘sport’.

“The good news is that the new technology being adopted by the people monitoring hunts means it is becoming far more difficult for the hunts to get away with their illegal activity.”

Hunting with hounds was banned in 2004 but the charity says it is still rife in the British countryside.

The league, which has employed professional investigators to monitor hunts, says the rise of smart camera phones and social media use by the public, as well as hunt monitor groups, means that the scale of the hunts’ illegal activities are coming increasingly under the spotlight.

Mr Luffingham added: “We are calling for the hunting ban to be strengthened with the introduction of prison sentences for those caught illegally hunting.”

Any suspected illegal hunting activity can be reported to the League’s Animal Crimewatch service at league.org.uk/animal-crimewatch