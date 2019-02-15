'He's talking rubbish': Staff conversation revealed as customer sent audio of complaint phonecall

Daniel Bailey said he was shocked when he listened back to the audio Utilita had sent him, only to hear them accuse him of “bleating on” during a conversation they thought would be private.

Father-of-three Daniel, 29, said: “They weren’t over the top with what they were saying, but it was derogatory.

"It was a surprise to hear it back. It made me feel like they don’t give a monkey’s.”

Daniel, who lives in Shifnal, was complaining about the way his direct debit had been set up.

His family had asked for there to be a monthly payment put in place when he joined the company last year, but instead they tried to charge him quarterly. He received a big bill and called the company to try to sort the issue out.

He was put in hold for a portion of the 30-minute call, and it was that conversation between two of Utilita’s staff that he heard when the audio was sent to him as he had requested.

“He’s bleating on that he knows about the law,” the recording said.

“He’s saying we’re in breach of our contract, which is obviously rubbish.

“They just don’t want to pay the money. We’re a gas and energy provider, not a free gas and energy provider.”

Daniel said: “They dropped the ball in the first place, and all I wanted was some recognition of that. I have young children – I’ve been threatened with a collection agency, they made threats of cutting the supply off.

“We were told we were on a quarterly bill and that we’d requested to be on it. We didn’t agree to it, a quarterly bill wasn’t discussed, and we got an apology and compensation of £30.”

A further £50 compensation has since been given to Daniel and his family.

Jem Maidment, of Utilita, said: “We have since resolved the issue with Mr Bailey.”