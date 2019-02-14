Trust fund to be left to two-year-old survivor of Stafford fire

More than £31,000 has been raised to support the family torn apart by the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, last week.

Riley Holt, aged eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, died in the fire. Their inquests are due to be opened tomorrow.

Some money will be used to help pay for the funerals but the trustees as much of the costs were likely to be met by Stafford Borough Council and funeral directors, cash would be left over.

They said cash remaining would be left for the two-year-old who survived the tragedy.

The trustees said in a statement: "The immediate issues faced by the trust are to ensure that monies are made available quickly to support any funeral and memorial costs for Riley, Keegan, Tilly-Rose and Olly, although it is anticipated that a significant part of those costs will be met by the generosity of local funeral directors, individuals and community groups and Stafford Borough Council.

"Thereafter, the trustees wish to safeguard the remainder of the funds, and any further monies raised. The children’s two-year-old brother who survived this tragedy, is the main beneficiary of the trust.

"There are still many issues to be resolved, and it is important that the funds are safeguarded until such time as there is sufficient clarity to consider how best to utilise the monies held in trust.

Those who have donated can be assured that, save for providing urgent financial assistance such as described above, the funds will be held by the trustees."

A 24-year-old woman and a man, 28, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence, have been bailed.

Police have ruled out cannabis and a faulty boiler as causes for the blaze.