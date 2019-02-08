Vigil held for Staffordshire house fire victims

Riley Holt, aged eight, Keegan Unitt, aged six, Tilly Rose Unitt, aged four, and Olly Unit, aged three, died in a blaze on Sycamore Lane in the Highfields estate of Stafford in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Now, local residents have walked from The Oxleathers Pub on Cape Avenue, to the police cordon at the bottom of Whittingham Drive, nearby to the home that sits on Sycamore Lane.

Candles were laid at the bar inside the pub as residents gathered to pay tribute.

Flowers and teddies were taken to the scene, adding to a number of tributes already laid at the cordon since the devastating incident.

Balloons were also released along the route and prayers read out for the four children and the family they left behind.

Debbie Howe, landlady at The Oxleathers pub in Stafford, originally had the idea for the vigil as something small for the family, a few of the pub regulars, and members of the church.

But she said it grew considerably after the news was shared on social media.

She said: "We just thought it would be a few people from the church going, with a few regulars from the pub. But then people from town got in touch, and people out of town, and it turned into something quite big.

"I'm just emotional and shocked really. I just thought if I could do something to help, then I would."

A fifth child, named locally as two-year-old Jack, escaped from the first-floor window along with his mother Natalie Unitt, aged 24, and her partner Chris Moulton, aged 28.

They remained in hospital after the incident but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, with Chris being treated for burns and Natalie for smoke inhalation.

Since the tragedy, a Just Giving page set up by local resident Stephen Glover has raised almost £27,000, just shy of the £28,000 target, which has been raised by more than 1,700 people.

Donations of cloths and household items has also been organised by residents at the Signpost Centre on Auden Way, with a number of items flooding in for the family.