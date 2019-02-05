Four children killed in Stafford house fire

The children, who are yet to be identified, died during a fire at a house in the Highfields area of the town in the early hours of this morning.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The ages of the people involved and the cause of the blaze, which happened on Sycamore Lane, are not yet known.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the two-storey house after a 999 call at around 2.40am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman explained: “When crews arrived they found an ongoing serious house fire.

"Three occupants, two adults and a child, had managed to get out of the property.

"All three patients were assessed and treated on scene by ambulance staff for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to hospital for further care.

“Tragically, four children from the property were confirmed dead on scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Our thoughts are with the family of those involved in this awful tragic incident. We’ll be carrying out a joint fire investigation into the cause of the fire with @StaffsPolice https://t.co/nVqzqDmHcx — Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) February 5, 2019

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "At 2:40am this morning police officers and colleagues from the fire and ambulance services attended a serious house fire in the Highfields area of Stafford.

"A search at the property in Sycamore Lane is ongoing, but it is with great sadness we can confirm the deaths of four children at the property.

"Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are examining the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire begins.

"Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two paramedic officers, three ambulances, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the MERIT trauma team and a BASICS emergency doctor.

This is a breaking story and will be regularly updated.