RAF night shoot opportunity for photographers at museum

Just 200 places are available for the night shoot, which will take place on March 16.

Aircraft including the Bristol Britannia 312 and the Hawker Siddeley Nimrod R.Mk.1 will be lit with LED lights, giving photographers the chance to capture shots of the aircraft in their Museum setting.

Abi Betteridge, public events manager for the museum, said: “We’re excited to be showcasing our iconic aircraft in a completely different light for this brand-new event which we hope will appeal to photographers and aviation fans alike.

"You don’t need to be a professional photographer to enjoy the Night Shoot, it’s suitable for all abilities and there will be a team from Threshold Aero, museum staff and volunteers on hand throughout the evening to provide assistance.

"So far the interest has been incredible with over a third of the tickets already gone in just under a week.”

Tickets to the photography night shoot event are now available to purchase for £25 per person. Those attended must be 16 or over.

Visit rafmuseum.org/cosford for more details.