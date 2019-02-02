Man who died after fall in hospital car park was visiting ill daughter

Gerald Lindsay Ross, 84, from Wem, died on January 23 after visiting his daughter at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

At the inquest held at Shirehall on Thursday, coroner's officer Julie Hartridge explained he had visited his daughter with her mother, and she had decided to stay and spend more time with her.

He began to walk back to his car and had realised he had left his stick on the ward.

A short time later his wife was advised that Mr Ross had fallen in the car park and had hit the back of his head.

The inquest also heard that in the course of the next eight hours, his condition deteriorated and he sadly died.

After hearing the evidence, Shropshire Coroner John Ellery recorded a conclusion of accidental death.