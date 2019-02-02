LBGT in spotlight as history marked with a host of events

Shropshire LGBT History Month kicked off last Saturday with 'Somewhere Under the Rainbow' when more than 45 singers sang songs that reflected the lives and experiences of LGBT people.

Events continue throughout February and many are free to attend.

Dean Atta, a renowned performance poet, named as one of the most influential LGBT people in the Independent on Sunday’s Pink List, will give a reading on February 23.

Following the reading, Dean will be in conversation with local poet, Liz Lefroy. There will be a book signing afterwards.

Throughout February, there is an exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on 19th Century writer and artist, Samuel Butler.

Samuel, whose family came from Shrewsbury, inherited Whitehall, a large house in Monkmoor. He sold it, stipulating that four proposed streets be named by him. One was Alfred Street, after Alfred Cathie, described by Samuel as ‘always a dear friend and playmate, rather than work fellow..’

Clare Summerskill will perform extracts from ‘Rights of Passage’, her play based on personal interviews of LGBT people seeking asylum on February 23. This will be followed by a discussion, including some LGBT people who are seeking/have sought asylum in the UK.

Two documentaries are being screened on February 16: ‘Invisible Women’ and ‘A Lesbian Life – Outing the 70s & 80s’.

"We are absolutely delighted that the film makers and women featured in the documentaries are coming along to the films and sharing their stories with us. We are looking forward to a lively and fascinating discussion," said Sue Gorbing, one of the organisers.

For more information and a full list of events and venues go to www.shrewsburylgbthistory.org.uk