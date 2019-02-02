Gareth has his eye on the finishing line at world's toughest ultra marathon

Gareth Hardcastle is taking part in the Yukon Arctic Ultra in Northern Canada, where he will be trekking 300 miles on foot pulling a snow sled with all of his equipment.

The race starts at Whitehorse on Sunday, and he has just eight days before he must cross the finish line at Pelly Crossing.

Known as the world's coldest and toughest ultra, it attracts competitors from around the world keen to take on 430 miles of snow and ice, endure freezing temperatures and tackle the relentless wilderness with minimum daylight.

Gareth, who is the owner of Shrewsbury Optometry, is undertaking his mammoth challenge in memory of his nephew Aaron O’Kelly who passed away suddenly last year at the age of 12 after contracting sepsis.

He is raising money for ‘Climbing Out’ which runs outdoor activity programmes aimed at re-building confidence and self-esteem in young people aged 16-30 years who have been through a life changing injury, illness or trauma.

Gareth and some of his kit

Gareth is under no illusion as to the challenge he is facing.

He will be trekking in Arctic conditions where the temperature can reach as low as -50 degrees, all while pulling a sled full of his supplies, and will be setting up camp each night on the route.

He is no stranger to endurance events, having taken part in years' worth of mountain marathons and other events.

Practice manager Lucy Bell said: "He has found training hard over the last few months as it is hard to imagine what -20 to -50 degrees will be like, however he has been getting up early to train, doing a lot of running and walking, and has pulled a tyre on a harness around a neighbour’s field night after night.

"He has been getting plenty of walking miles in and has also trekked to and camped out on the Long Mynd on the recent cold nights.

"His wife Jenny said that any time they have had a night out he has walked about 17 miles to get home, much to the surprise of their babysitter.

"He is not the only one training for the harsh conditions; we hear that one of the other competitors has spent nights in the local butcher's walk in freezer to try to simulate the temperatures.

Jenny added: “He has had to rent all sorts of specialised kit which has been accumulating in our spare bedroom and packed and repacked over the last month or so. I’ve printed out the maps of the routes for the kids from the Yukon Arctic Ultra website and we will be plotting the route as he walks it.

"This was his way of trying to do something positive in memory of Aaron."

Anyone wishing to sponsor Gareth can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gareth-hardcastle or by dropping a donation into Shrewsbury Optometry.