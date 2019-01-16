Police probe after power at Albrighton property is disconnected

Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team said a Donnington Lane resident phoned to report that their electricity had gone off and they could hear noises outside their property shortly before 2.25am on Wednesday.

A few weeks previously the same householder had been a victim of crime and heating oil was stolen from an outdoor tank.

Following the latest incident four patrol cars were sent to the scene.

West Mercia Police stated: "The first patrol was on the scene within five minutes and checks were conducted around the property and then the caller was spoken to. Other patrols conducted checks on roads around the area.

"On this occasion the oil storage tank was found to be secure and no suspicious vehicles were seen on the surrounding roads."

Advice was given to the resident and officers conducted further patrols of the area.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time and saw any activity which may be linked to this incident should call 101, quoting 0037 S 160119.