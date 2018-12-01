Work almost complete on Telford's new KFC

The chain is setting up at a site in Rampart Way, near junction five of the M54, as part of a new fast food hub including Burger King and Costa Coffee.

Final preparations are under way at KFC which will be the first to throw open its doors to customers on December 3.

The chain said it will fill around 100 posts in total at the new branch and the site in Wrekin Retail Park, Whitchurch Drive, which is having a major refit.

Russ Smith, managing director of operator Gastronomy Restaurants, said: “Our Rampart Way restaurant will be opening on December 3 and our newly revamped Wrekin Retail Park restaurant is due to re-open on December 13 after a major refurbishment.”

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee gave the scheme the green light despite objections from Southwater Events Group and Telford Trustees No1 & No2 Ltd, the owners of Telford Shopping Centre which claimed that there already number of units available in the town centre to accommodate it.

Specialist developer Telford Commercial will contribute more than £70,000 towards highway improvements.

The land was previously green space used as a storage compound during road works.

The development emerged after another scheme involving pub chain Greene King and a drive-thru Costa failed to materialise due to plans to create a dual carriageway along Rampart Way.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economic development Councillor Lee Carter said: “The creation of these jobs is brilliant news for Telford and means more inward investment in the retail sector.

“It is good for the borough’s economy and means another existing business has been able to expand.”