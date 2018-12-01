Serious crash shuts A41 on Staffordshire/Shropshire border

The accident took place on the A41 Newport Road, Albrighton, just before the junction with County Lane, at five minutes past midnight.

Emergency services converged on the scene and the road was closed from Kingswood Common in both directions until around 5.30am.

The A41, Kingswood Common, near to our border with @WMerciaPolice, Albrighton, is currently closed in both directions due to a serious collision. 🚫 Please avoid the area and find an alternative route. A further update will follow in due course. 👮🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/efBrlUp93j — South Staffs Police (@SStaffsPolice) December 1, 2018

Inspector John Ward, of Staffordshire Police, confirmed the route has reopened but collision investigators remain at the scene.

An update on the casualty, a middle-aged male, is expected shortly.