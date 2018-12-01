Advertising
Serious crash shuts A41 on Staffordshire/Shropshire border
A serious collision involving a pedestrian and a car closed a major road on the Staffordshire-Shropshire border for several hours this morning.
The accident took place on the A41 Newport Road, Albrighton, just before the junction with County Lane, at five minutes past midnight.
Emergency services converged on the scene and the road was closed from Kingswood Common in both directions until around 5.30am.
Inspector John Ward, of Staffordshire Police, confirmed the route has reopened but collision investigators remain at the scene.
An update on the casualty, a middle-aged male, is expected shortly.
