Shropshire battered by 50mph gusts as Storm Diana blows in
Shropshire was today battered by 50mph winds after a yellow weather warning was issued.
The Met Office said it expected a spell of wet and windy weather to last until about 2pm.
Commuters were told to leave extra time for journeys and it is possible there will be some short term loss of power and other services.
Shrewsbury Town Council took the decision to close The Dingle after monitoring the weather conditions.
It said it would re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.
Meanwhile Telford and Wrekin Council were forced to postpone the opening of the Christmas Market.
It said "extreme" winds meant the opening of the European market, in Southwater, had to be pushed back to 12pm.
However the recent chilly spell has given way to much warmer temperatures with highs of 13C forecast for today.
Yesterday Storm Diana brought trees down across the county and caused damage to some buildings.
Part of a Shropshire street was closed on safety grounds after roofing was spotted hanging from a building.
Emergency crews used a platform ladder to reach a large piece of lead hanging over guttering at a premises, in Church Street, Ludlow, shortly before 4.10pm.
A crew from the town also went to Office Lane, in Clee Hill, at about 3.35pm following a report reporting of a electricity cable fire.
Shortly before that a crew from Shrewsbury went to Woodside, Bicton, after a similar incident.
Engineers from utility company Western Power Distribution attended both scenes after overhead power lines were arcing.
