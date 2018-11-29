Shropshire battered by 50mph gusts as Storm Diana blows in

The Met Office said it expected a spell of wet and windy weather to last until about 2pm.

Commuters were told to leave extra time for journeys and it is possible there will be some short term loss of power and other services.

Good morning, déjà vu today with another very unsettled and windy day in store. There's a Met Office yellow wind warning in place for Shropshire until 2 PM with gusts of up to 50 mph expected. This afternoon will be showery with some sunny spells. ^MR — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) November 29, 2018

Shrewsbury Town Council took the decision to close The Dingle after monitoring the weather conditions.

It said it would re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.

Unfortunately, we have had to close The Dingle 🌳🌻🌸 today due to inclement weather. The situation will be monitored and The Dingle will re-open as soon as is safe to do so. 😧 — ShrewsburyTC (@ShrewsburyTC) November 29, 2018

Meanwhile Telford and Wrekin Council were forced to postpone the opening of the Christmas Market.

It said "extreme" winds meant the opening of the European market, in Southwater, had to be pushed back to 12pm.

*** CHRISTMAS MARKET - NEW OPENING TIME ***



Unfortunately due to the extreme winds this morning we are having to delay the opening of the Telford European Christmas Market until 12pm 🌬️



Things should start to clear up later so get yourselves down there 😃 pic.twitter.com/ZWjm8kkFmH — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) November 29, 2018

However the recent chilly spell has given way to much warmer temperatures with highs of 13C forecast for today.

Yesterday Storm Diana brought trees down across the county and caused damage to some buildings.

Part of a Shropshire street was closed on safety grounds after roofing was spotted hanging from a building.

Emergency crews used a platform ladder to reach a large piece of lead hanging over guttering at a premises, in Church Street, Ludlow, shortly before 4.10pm.

A crew from the town also went to Office Lane, in Clee Hill, at about 3.35pm following a report reporting of a electricity cable fire.

Shortly before that a crew from Shrewsbury went to Woodside, Bicton, after a similar incident.

Engineers from utility company Western Power Distribution attended both scenes after overhead power lines were arcing.