Part of a Shropshire street was closed to the public after roof damage

Emergency crews used a platform ladder to reach a large piece of lead hanging over guttering at premises, in Church Street, Ludlow, shortly before 4.10pm on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sated: "Ludlow crew have been mobilised to reports of a large piece of lead hanging over the edge of guttering in order to make safe. On arrival they requested an aerial ladder platform to assist due to difficult access.

"It has been cordoned off due to this being in a public area."

A crew from the town also went to Office Lane, in Clee Hill, at about 3.35pm following a report reporting of a electricity cable fire.

Shortly before that at about 1.45pm a crew from Shrewsbury went to Woodside, Bicton, after a similar incident.

Engineers from utility company Western Power Distribution attended both scenes after overhead power lines were arcing.