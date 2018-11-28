Burglar stole electronic devices worth more than £800 from homes in Telford

David Lowe, 31, was arrested after he was filmed visiting part-exchange shops.

He was sentenced after breaking into homes in George Place, Wellington, and Haybridge Road, Hadley.

Mr Edward Soulsby, prosecuting, said: "The defendant has now pleaded guilty to two burglaries and one attempted burglary. The victims of the first left their property unoccupied on May 10 to take one of the children to school.

"When they returned at 1.40pm a number of items were missing including a Nintendo console and a number of mobile telephones.

"At 5.17pm that day Lowe was presenting them for exchange at CEX. The items he handled were valued at about £800.

"Three days later there was another burglary at an address in Haybridge Road overnight while the occupants were present. Items stolen included a Play Station 4, DVDs and games. At 2.45pm the next day quite a few of those items were presented at Cash Converters. Those were identified today by the victims."

Transactions

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that a few days later witnesses in another street saw Lowe looking around and the police were called.

Advertising

"Having tried unsuccessfully to get in a property, he claimed he was looking to get a drink. Officers found on him items from one of the earlier burglaries and he also tested positive for cocaine. He said the items came from somebody else and he completed the transactions at CEX.

"He is a thief and has an extensive record over many years," Mr Soulsby said.

He told the court that the victims had all been affected by the burglaries, leaving them suffering sleepless nights and unable to trust neighbours.

Lowe's previous convictions include being jailed for 16 months in 2015 for similar offences. He was also made subject to a drug rehabilitation requirement and given a 14-week suspended jail term in June which never got under way as he was in custody.

Advertising

In mitigation barrister Miss Debra White said Lowe, who grew up in the care system, has mental health problems and was due to move in with his girlfriend.

Lowe, of Millbank, Wellington, was given a community order for one year with requirements to attend 40 rehabilitation activity days with probation, and he must carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Peter Barrie told him: "I hope you find the strength in yourself not to go back to doing drugs."

He also released Lowe from custody following the hearing on Monday.