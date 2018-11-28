Burglar appears in court over Telford break-ins

Wayne MacDonald pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, using a vehicle without third party insurance, and driving otherwise in accordance with his licence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

He stole electronic goods and a VW Polo from a property in Summer Croft, Donnington, and heating equipment from another, in Wellington Road, Muxton, in separate incidents between February 7 and 20.

The motoring matters relate to the car being driven dangerously along the A50 Manchester Road, the A556 and the M56 on February 22 resulting in a police officer being injured and two police vehicles damaged.

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, said: “These pleas are acceptable to the crown.”

The case was transferred to Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing on February 4. The 24 year old, of Dukinfield, Cheshire, was remanded in custody until then.