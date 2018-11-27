Eight treated at Premier Foods chemical incident

Ambulance and fire crews descended on Premier Foods in Knighton, Staffordshire, after the alarm was raised at around 1.50pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said eight people were treated for 'minor conditions' but did not need to go to hospital.

Fire teams described the emergency at the plant, between Stafford and Market Drayton, as a 'hazard material incident'.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm that it was called to reports of a chemical incident at Premier Foods in Knighton, Stafford, at around 1.50pm this afternoon.

"A number of ambulance resources were responded to the scene including the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance, an ambulance and several paramedic officers.

"A total of eight patients have been assessed and treated by ambulance staff on scene for minor conditions.

"All eight do not require hospital treatment and have since been discharged from care on scene. The ambulance service remains on standby at the incident to support the fire service."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Seven casualties have now been handed over to the care of @OFFICIALWMAS. One person being taken to hospital.

"Decontamination Unit from Sandyford and the Environment Unit from Hanley have joined the crews already on scene."