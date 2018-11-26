Shropshire Councillors sign fracking letter to government

The document is calling for the withdrawal of proposals which would allow companies to carry out exploratory drilling without submitting a planning application to the relevant local authority.

Councillor David Vasmer, who represents Underdale, is one of more than 800 councillors nationwide to sign the letter which has been sent to various secretaries of sate.

He said: “I believe it is essential that local people should have the final say over exploratory drilling by fracking companies in our community.

"These proposals are an affront to local democracy and risks industrialising large sections of our beautiful countryside with a hugely unpopular industry that brings noise, pollution and community division.

"We shouldn’t be changing the planning system to facilitate fracking, but instead supporting climate and community friendly energy sources.”

Shropshire Councillors Chris Mellings, Gerald Dakin, Harry Taylor and Steve Davenport have also added their names to the list.

The government is proposing that exploratory drilling for shale gas should be granted planning permission through a permitted development right. This right means fracking companies would not need to apply for planning permission from the local authority.

The consultation closed on October 25 and has prompted hundreds of councillors to express concern.