Diver escapes unhurt after a car comes to rest on its side on a Shropshire road

Emergency service crews were called to the B4363 Kinlet Bank, Cleobury Mortimer, shortly before 6.20pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murry MacGregor said: "The caller said that the patient had been helped from the vehicle and was clearly shaken. The male was uninjured."

The incident was among a number of incidents on the county's roads.

Crews were also called to the A442 Queensway near Oakengates, in Telford, to reports of a two-car smash at about 8.30pm. No-one was hurt.

The carriageway was blocked for a short time.

While Shropshire fire & Rescue was also called to Whittington Close, in Shrewsbury, at about midnight after a collision involving a car. A crew from the town disconnected the vehicle's battery. The ambulance service was not required.