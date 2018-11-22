Menu

Advertising

Diver escapes unhurt after a car comes to rest on its side on a Shropshire road

By Deborah Hardiman | South Shropshire | News | Published:

A man was unhurt when a car left the road and came to rest on its side on a Shropshire road.

Emergency service crews were called to the B4363 Kinlet Bank, Cleobury Mortimer, shortly before 6.20pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murry MacGregor said: "The caller said that the patient had been helped from the vehicle and was clearly shaken. The male was uninjured."

The incident was among a number of incidents on the county's roads.

Crews were also called to the A442 Queensway near Oakengates, in Telford, to reports of a two-car smash at about 8.30pm. No-one was hurt.

The carriageway was blocked for a short time.

While Shropshire fire & Rescue was also called to Whittington Close, in Shrewsbury, at about midnight after a collision involving a car. A crew from the town disconnected the vehicle's battery. The ambulance service was not required.

News South Shropshire Local Hubs Shrewsbury Telford Cleobury Mortimer
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News