Shropshire author Ali teams up to launch new book

It’s OK! is being officially launched by authors Ali Gill, from Prees in North Shropshire, and Jo Howarth on Saturday.

Targeted at women aged 35 to 55, the book has advice, practical mindset exercises and journalling activities to help readers overcome daily challenges which may be stopping them from moving forward in their lives.

Ali, who published My Perfect Journal last year to encourage people to find their 'hidden perfect' in everyday, said: “Journalling is a really powerful tool for helping to overcome different challenges and emotions.

“By working through the exercises in this new book one at a time, we’re confident women will come out the other side feeling empowered and inspired to go forward in life.”

Jo, from in Merseyside, is owner of The Happiness Club and co-author of children’s book Glad to be Dan.

She said: “We were inspired to write this book following a conversation we had one day about how we always felt like we were waiting for permission from someone to be able to do or say something we wanted.

“The book is therefore designed to teach women how to give themselves that permission.

"Each chapter covers a different topic. For example, it’s okay to say no; it’s okay to be selfish; it’s OK to be successful; it’s OK not to be liked by everyone and it’s even OK to not be OK.

“Life is so full of challenges that sometimes we need to be a bit easier on ourselves and we hope this book will help women overcome whatever it is blocking them in life.”

The two businesswomen, who met for the first time after Jo was sent a copy of Ali’s My Perfect Journal to review, will officially launch the new book at Write Blend bookshop in Liverpool.