Shropshire man admits drug dealing offences after he was caught with crack cocaine and cash

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A Shropshire man has admitted drug dealing offences after he was caught with crack cocaine and cash.

Daniel Lewin, 38, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing Class a drugs with intent to supply and one count of possession criminal property in Shrewsbury on August 18.

At a hearing this week the town's crown court heard that the defendant, now of Havelock Crescent, in Much Wenlock, played a significant role in street dealing.

He was caught with items including 24 knots of crack and 5.5 grams of diamorphine.

Lewin, formerly of Salton Road, in Shrewsbury, was granted conditional bail until November 30 when he is due to be sentenced.

