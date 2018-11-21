Menu

Man pleads guilty to burglaries of homes in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A man has pleaded guilty to burglaries of homes in Shropshire including a raid where a woman was threatened by a masked gang.

David Reece, 36, admitted three counts of burglary when he appeared before a judge at the town's crown court on Tuesday.

The case relates to incidents at premises, in New Park Road, Shrewsbury, on July 10 were a woman was left terrified. A quantity of jewellery was stolen and a car which was later recovered.

A property in Shawbury was also burgled.

Reece, of Tewkesbury Road, Gloucester, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on December 17.




