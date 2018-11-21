Advertising
Man pleads guilty to burglaries of homes in Shropshire
A man has pleaded guilty to burglaries of homes in Shropshire including a raid where a woman was threatened by a masked gang.
David Reece, 36, admitted three counts of burglary when he appeared before a judge at the town's crown court on Tuesday.
The case relates to incidents at premises, in New Park Road, Shrewsbury, on July 10 were a woman was left terrified. A quantity of jewellery was stolen and a car which was later recovered.
A property in Shawbury was also burgled.
Reece, of Tewkesbury Road, Gloucester, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on December 17.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.