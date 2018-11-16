Menu

Welsh Water firm investment tops £219m

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Welsh Water's investment has topped £219 million for first six months of the year and says it is on course for £460 million over the year

The company continues to invest heavily in resilience – including in its work to improve dam safety and its RainScape programme to help combat urban flooding.

It says the investments have helped it to prevent supply restrictions so far this year, despite a dry summer.

The company also wants to lower bills for five years from 2020.

Among the projects is the Pipes in Dams programme which ensures dams – some of which were built in Victorian and Edwardian times – are ready to meet the challenges of a changing climate.

