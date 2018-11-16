Welsh Water firm investment tops £219m

The company continues to invest heavily in resilience – including in its work to improve dam safety and its RainScape programme to help combat urban flooding.

It says the investments have helped it to prevent supply restrictions so far this year, despite a dry summer.

The company also wants to lower bills for five years from 2020.

Among the projects is the Pipes in Dams programme which ensures dams – some of which were built in Victorian and Edwardian times – are ready to meet the challenges of a changing climate.