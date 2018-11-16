Shropshire's Tiffany Calver announced as Radio 1's Rap Show host

Tiffany Calver will take over from Charlie Sloth, who recently left the station, and will become the first female presenter of the Saturday night hip-hop programme.

Calver, 24, most recently presented the Hip-Hop show on KissFresh, and will start her new role at the BBC on January 5.

She said: "I'm honoured to be taking over the slot that has pretty much soundtracked my life. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of such a prestigious and highly respected show while also having the opportunity to add my own flavour – and sound effects – to it.

"This is a new beginning in so many ways; dreams really can come true."

WE MADE IT pic.twitter.com/zUMQC0ZZhQ — Tiffany Calver (@tiffanycalver) November 15, 2018

Calver is known for opening for Beyonce and Jay-Z during their On The Run tour earlier this year, and is rapper Fredo's official DJ.

She started her career at Radar Radio and i-D magazine described her as "the future of the music industry".

She used social media to start her career, and, speaking with i-D, said it was amazing how powerful promoting herself was.

"I was literally in the middle of nowhere in a village in Shropshire, just following people on Twitter from my room, following magazines I wanted to write for, just trying to find people to connect with," she said.

"AmaruDon was the first person who gave me an opportunity to write for his publication.

"From him tweeting out all of my articles, I met people from MTV, spent every weekend blogging, then SBTV got in touch. Just by being active and promoting myself."