Road stress leads to domestic arguments in Shropshire

The stress of being on the road leads to more bickering and bust-ups than anywhere else in our weekly lives.

These ‘carguments’ range from falling out over directions – the most common with 33 per cent admitting to it, your partner’s driving skills – 32 per cent, going too fast – 17 per cent – and what’s on the radio – eight per cent – to non-motoring related topics that could happen anywhere. Classic topics include finances, family, children and chores.

Research conducted by independent car buying site carwow revealed that the fall out from an in-car bust-up can last longer too, with one in eight of those surveyed admitting they can go anything from three hours to more than a day before speaking to their partner again.

Strife

Shropshire women admit to starting more in-car arguments than men, with those aged under 24 most likely to lose their temper.

One in 20 of those surveyed even say they have stormed out of the car following an argument and walked the rest of the way, rather than stay in the vehicle with their partner.

Arguing in the car was top of the pile for locations of our domestic strife, just above the kitchen, the bedroom and the bathroom.

Mat Watson, resident motoring expert at carwow, said: “Drivers face so many distractions on the road today, but our research shows that distractions can be just as dangerous inside the car as outside.

“Passengers should try to put themselves in the driving gloves of the person behind the wheel before kicking off an argument. It’s hard enough to drive on our roads in 2018 without added stress.”