Plans for number plate camera at Telford district centre thrown out

Euro Car Park applied to set up a 12-foot pole with the device outside Morrisons, in Lawley, and said the three-hour maximum would leave spaces “always available” to shoppers.

But a neighbouring charity shop said their customers and volunteers were “heavily dependent” on using the site east of Birchfield Way and imposing restrictions would harm its fundraising efforts.

The Telford and Wrekin planning committee voted unanimously against the proposal after a the application received 199 objection letters and an 860-name petition.

A ward councillor told them: “This isn’t just a supermarket car park, it’s a community car park.”

Claire Pilling, a chartered town planner representing Morrisons and Euro Car Parks, told the committee: “We’re not taking anything away from the village. We’re making sure customers are always able to find a parking space when they need it.

“There is no charging to be introduced; simply a maximum period of three hours which Morrisons believes provides ample time for customers.”

Councillor Joy Francis said previous businesses moving into the site had been told they did not need to provide their own parking because there would always be unrestricted spaces on the square, known locally as “Morrisons car park”.

The Ketley and Overdale ward member asked: “Where are the displaced cars going to park?

“There certainly isn’t room on the surrounding estate roads.

“If the application goes ahead, people’s livelihoods will be at risk.

Severn Hospice, a charity which gives specialist care to families across Shropshire and Powys, has a charity shop on the nearby Poyners Court.

Ross Henderson, the hospice's head of retail, said the three-hour restriction would have a “detrimental effect on the local community”.

He said: “Our shop nearby relies heavily on the car park, with shoppers, volunteers and retail staff regularly using it to access the shop.

“The people we care for are heavily dependent on money generated by our shops and we’re concerned that introducing a limited stay would have a negative impact on our fundraising efforts.

“While we recognise the commerical benefits of introducing this system, we fear it would be disproportionate to the adverse impact it will have on the community of Lawley as a whole.”

Horsehay and Lightmoor councillor Jayne Greenaway said: “If staff are prevented from accessing the car park, albeit through limited availability, the impact on these small commercial businesses will be catastrophic.

“They simply cannot operate without staff and will close.”

Councillor Greenaway, who is also a member of Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, said that authority had contacted the Information Commisioner’s office about the use of a camera in a public place.

“The advice is that anyone intending to use an ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) system must undertake a ‘privacy impact assessment’ to justify its use and show that it is necessary,” she said.

Committee member Councillor Chris Turley said: “I’m going to be quite blunt about this.

“For me, I require far more information to justify this application. Therefore, I cannot support it.”

His colleague, Councillor Leon Murray, added: “Morrisons hasn’t provided us with any evidence that the car park has been abused by anyone.”

By Alex Moore, local democracy reporter