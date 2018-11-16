Midwife unsure when she handed over Shropshire mother’s care

Katie Anson's son Kye died four days after he was born at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on August 19, 2015.

Kerry Davies, Laura Jones, and Hayley Lacey, are facing claims that they did not properly monitor the birth. Davies alone is accused of limiting his chance of survival.

Jones and Lacey are charged with failing to record the foetal heart rate at 6.05pm and 6.20pm.

Ms Lacey told the Nursing and Midwifery Council she handed over care of Ms Anson to Jones 'at around' 6.05pm.

She added: "I am not absolutely sure where or when the handover took place."

Siobhan Caslin, for the NMC, asked if she knew who was responsible for Ms Anson's care between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Ms Lacey replied: "I felt that I had handed over, (Ms Jones) did not give me any indication that she was not able to go that."

She added: "I have learned from this experience that I need to be more specific."

Both Jones and Davies admit failing to call a porter to assist in the transfer of the mother to the consultant led unit.

Davies admits not recording the foetal heart rate at 20.05, the last opportunity before the baby was transferred to the unit, but denies that this led to the loss of chance of survival.

She is the only midwife charged with causing the loss of chance of survival.

The hearing was due to end today, but NMC panel chairman Philip Sayce has said they will run out of time.

The case may not now conclude until the new year.