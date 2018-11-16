Councillor warns of bridge damage risk

Councillor William Parr has reported damage to the bridge over the River Severn in Bridgnorth's low town district, saying the stonework has visibly deteriorated.

The Shropshire Council member, of Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts ward, said he was determined to "make the integrity and structure of the bridge in low town safe".

"The bridge has deteriorated significantly especially under one of the balconies on the bridge, so the bridge in my opinion needs to be structurally checked and repaired.

Priority

"Also of particular concern is the amount of deterioration of the stonework with holes under the overhanging balconies above the river which may look characterful but potentially very dangerous, and you only have to use your imagination for us to realise something must urgently be done.

"Public safety is a priority and I want to see essential repairs done as soon as is possible.

"I have taken this up with the highways department and am very concerned to make safe and retain the historical integrity.

"There are now structural engineers who are involved,"Councillor Parr said.