Villagers launch petition for enforced 30mph speed limit

A petition has been launched calling on Shropshire Council to take action on what residents of Lydham near Bishop's Castle say is a worsening problem.

Councillor Jonny Keeley, of Bishop's Castle ward, said an enforceable limit was desperately needed, with the current 30 miles per hour signs only advisory, and has met with highways officers to push for a new traffic order to be made.

He said: "With more houses built in the last few years, and more young families in the area, I think this is a very fair request.

"My request was received positively. I was told the realistic outcome would be an enforced 40mph speed limit, which seems reasonable.

"Although, my ideal would be a 30 mph limit past the houses with some traffic calming or a crossing on the corner by the village hall.

"Anyone who has crossed at this point with children will know just how dangerous this area is."

In a poll on Councillor Keeley's blog, voted on by more than 130 people, 89 per cent were in support of the idea.

Warren Prosser, manager at Lydham Friday Market, has drawn up a petition which will be in the market, based at the village hall, from this Friday for people to sign.

He said: "It should have been done a long time ago. Over the years the traffic has got a lot faster and a lot worse.

"We have been at the hall for five years and we have seen it get worse in that time, but from talking to the locals who come into the market they tell me it was never a problem years ago.

"A lot of people walk to the market if they live in the village and they don't feel safe. It is quite a dangerous road.

"That is why I am starting this petition, to do our bit and see if we can make a little bit of a difference. We get a lot of trade from passing motorists as well as locals so it will be interesting to hear what they say."