Reveller denies headbutting man on nightclub dance floor

Dewi Wright, 23, of Hyssington, Montgomeryshire, denies one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is alleged to have headbutted Lance Chidlow in the early hours of May 6, at the Buttermarket nightclub in Shrewsbury.

Omar Majid, prosecuting, showed the jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court footage of Wright dancing and swinging his shirt around his head.

He said: “He can be seen jumping up and down and had his shirt off, twirling it around his head.

“Mr Chidlow slipped and ended up bumping into the defendant. He went to apologise and shake his hand. At that point, the crown say the defendant didn’t let go of it. In fact, he proceeded to headbutt Mr Chidlow in the face.”

The victim was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where he required stitches.

Giving evidence, Mr Chidlow said he was on a night out with two friends.

He claims he slipped on a bottle and accidentally knocked into Wright.

He told the court: “We were on the dance floor and I slipped and banged into someone.

“I turned around to apologise and shake their hand. When I went to pull away he pulled me in and headbutted me.

“It all happened pretty quick. Next thing I know I was on the floor. I went to the toilet and noticed blood was dripping from my head from a cut across the top of my eyebrow.”

Rosamund Rutter, defending, claims it was in fact Mr Chidlow who headbutted Wright.

She added: “Were you and your friends taking the mick out of Mr Wright and imitating him?

“I’m going to suggest you didn’t slip. It was a purposeful bump.”

The trial continues.