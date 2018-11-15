Pudsey helps Shropshire and Powys bakery staff rise to 50-mile walk challenge

All 15 Greggs branches in Shropshire and Welshpool, in Powys, participated in the Telford 50 walk, raising £2,300 for Children in Need.

BBC Children in Need’s mascot Pudsey Bear was on hand to help the team break their original £1,000 fundraising target.

Inspired by a charity walk that Michelle Marshall, Greggs west area manager, took part in earlier this year, the chain's Southwater manager Myles Rees suggested the fundraising idea for all the shops in the region.

Michelle said: “We’re delighted to have more than doubled our original £1,000 fundraising target for Children in Need.

"We had a fantastic day with family, friends and even prized pets turning out to give their support.

“Greggs is proud to continue to support Children in Need and the vital support it provides to vulnerable youngsters in our local community.”

The 50-mile circular walk around the borough celebrates the new town's 50th birthday, taking in historic sites including the two-hundred-year-old Ironbridge as well as the Wrekin.