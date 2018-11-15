No sales until bomb scare building site near Oswestry gets all clear

In June two bombs were found in as many weeks on a building site off Artillery Road in Park Hall near Oswestry.

Work was stopped at the site, a former army camp, and since then bomb hunters have been combing the site.

Last month a series of planned explosions took place, but further works have uncovered asbestos on the site.

That has come as another set back to the developers, Chartland Homes, but project manager Andrew Jones said discussions with the relevant organisations are taking place.

He said: "There are still more tests to be done and we are hoping to have results soon.

"We have got to agree remedial works with the council and that is an ongoing process. All the ordinance has now been dealt with.

"We have still got to test plot by plot, which happens on all building sites."

He added: "No houses will be put on the market until all the matters were resolved.

"These issues have come to light and we are having to deal with them.

No groundwork is taking place currently, and we are hoping all remedial works will be done before Christmas.

"We are anxious to resolve this and are in discussions with planning officers."

A whole investigation of the site was carried out by the company GeoWater, and a report says among the discoveries was an old grenade box, and visible sheets of asbestos.

Arsenic was also found in the soil samples from the trial pits that had been dug around the site.

The company's report says asbestos could have come from demolition of accommodation blocks on the army camp and other outbuildings.

It also concludes contamination could have come from ordinance, fuel spilling of burning on site.