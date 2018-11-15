Cash grants up for grabs to preserve Powys war memorials

The Powys War Memorials Project, which can provide grants to repair, restore or maintain monuments, has one year to go before the project ends.

The maximum grant available for repair works for each memorial is £5,000 while up to £200 is available to improve fencing, gates or lighting. The grants from the project can cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the work.

Any type of established First World War memorial situated in the county is eligible including stone obelisks, stained glass windows, plaques, statues or halls. Memorials with additions for other conflicts are also eligible.

The repair grants are being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis so communities are being advised to submit applications as soon as possible.

Projects completed in time for Remembrance Sunday included Rhayader Clock Tower, Newtown Memorial Gates and Crickhowell Town Memorial.

Future

Councillor Martin Weale, cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: “The Powys War Memorials Project marks our respect for those individuals who left Powys sacrificing their lives.

“Memorials form an integral part of our towns, villages and communities and provide a focal point for remembrance. The funding gives Powys a chance to remember and ensure that these memorials are protected and kept for future generations.”

The Powys War Memorials Project, which is being hosted by Powys County Council, commemorates the centenary of World War One, and has been funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Cadw and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority.

For more information about the Powys War Memorial Project, contact Catherine Pugh, Powys War Memorials Project Officer by emailing warmemorials@powys.gov.uk. More information including case studies can be found on the website www.powyswarmemorials.co.uk/