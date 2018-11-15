Bridgnorth's iconic Cliff Railway due to reopen this weekend after maintenance work

The hugely popular tourist attraction was forced to shut for work on corroding metalwork and cracked concrete.

Bosses at the railway said they are still expecting to reopen at 8am on Saturday ready for market day.

The work was targeted for January or February, but concerns about heavy frost brought the work forward. Engineering work started on Monday, with the cliff railway being completely shut to passengers throughout the week.

As well as repairs in the railway itself, the closure has given staff the chance to carry out general decorating tasks in the control rooms both at the bottom and top of the attraction. The railway, which was originally built during the 1890s, was kept open for Remembrance Sunday so that passengers could get to ceremonies in Castle Grounds at the High Street.

The repairs are being carried out by George Law Ltd, of Kidderminster, who laid the original tracks.

Fortunate

“We had hoped to undertake the work during our quietest period in either January or February,” explained director and owner Malvern Tipping. “However, our contractor’s concerns about the risk of heavy frost then has resulted in the work being brought forward to November.

“We are much more fortunate than the seaside cliff railways, because unlike them we are not subject to corrosion caused by sea salt at Bridgnorth.

“However, from time to time, we still have to replace some of the apparatus as it becomes worn out. On this occasion we have some metal corrosion at the top of the cliff railway’s tracks. Our structural engineer’s report has identified metalwork and concrete which needs replacing.”