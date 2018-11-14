Brand new look for trains: One down, only 126 to go

Transport for Wales is spending £40 million to upgrade the trains it inherited from Arriva Trains Wales, and has released a video showing how its own livery is being fitted around the engines and carriages.

It will take 12 months to kit out the entire fleet of 127 trains in their new red and white design, with the work spread out to minimise disruption.

The work will also include a refurbishment of the train interiors. They will be used until new trains are introduced in 2023 when £800 million will be spent on new rolling stock.

A time-lapse video has been released showing how Transport for Wales Rail Services in partnership with technology firms, 3M and Aura Graphics, are wrapping the trains with the silver and red livery and anti-graffiti laminate.

Delight

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said: "We're delighted with how the trains are looking and have already had customers telling us how smart they are looking.

"While we will be introducing new trains in the coming years, we recognise how important it is to give customers the best experience as soon possible, which is why we are investing £40 million in the current fleet, transforming them inside and out.

"The money will also fund customer experience, accessibility improvements and additional services."

Having taken over the Wales and Borders rail service in October, Transport for Wales Rail Services says that over the next 15 years, £5 billion will be invested to improve services. Half the new rolling stock will be assembled in Wales.

The Wales and Borders service runs services across Shropshire, from Aberystwyth to Birmingham and from Cardiff to Manchester. It also operates a number of the county's stations, including Shrewsbury, Ludlow, and Gobowen.