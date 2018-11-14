Menu

Motorist hurt in tree collision near Albrighton

By Deborah Hardiman

A male motorist was hurt when the car he was driving struck a tree near Albrighton.

Emergency crews used specialist cutting gear to remove the man from the vehicle when they were called to the A464 Holyhead Road, Boningale, at about 12.30am on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were informed of a collision involving a car and a tree. The male driver was treated for minor injuries and taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended."

A crew from Albrighton Fire Station and police officers also attended the scene. The fire crew left the scene at 1.30am.

