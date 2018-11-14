Man arrested and knife seized in Telford

In a tweet West Mercia's north local policing priority team based in Telford posted: "Male stop searched Telford TC and located this in his possession. One in custody."

Male stop searched Telford TC and located this in his possession. X 1 in custody. #Police #Knife #PROTECT #Stopsearch pic.twitter.com/mPB74CfjN5 — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) November 14, 2018

The force recently held a four-week knife amnesty in a crackdown on serious crime in the region.

It was launched to get residents to hand over blades that could be used as potential weapons.