Man arrested and knife seized in Telford
A man suspected of carrying a knife in Telford town centre has been arrested by police using stop and search powers.
In a tweet West Mercia's north local policing priority team based in Telford posted: "Male stop searched Telford TC and located this in his possession. One in custody."
The force recently held a four-week knife amnesty in a crackdown on serious crime in the region.
It was launched to get residents to hand over blades that could be used as potential weapons.
