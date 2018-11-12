Universal Credit blamed for rise in number of emergency food parcels handed out in Shropshire

The Trussell Trust said its network provided 2,624 emergency supplies in the county between April and September. In comparison in 2017 it handed 2,085 food parcels.

It also distributed 1,019 parcels in Powys between April and September this year.

The trust said research shows that delays with Universal Credit were the main reason for foodbank referrals. The government said the reasons for using foodbanks are "complex".

Universal Credit is paid to help with living costs, and was introduced in phases to replace Child Tax Credit, housing benefit, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance and Working Tax Credit.

Instead of separate payments, claimants in England and Wales now get a single monthly payment, but there have been problems over long waits for initial payments in particular.

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie said: "Our benefits system is supposed to anchor any of us from being swept into poverty, but if Universal Credit is to do that, we need to see urgent changes.

"It's not right that people are being forced to use food banks after weeks of waiting for Universal Credit payments. The changes announced in the budget are a good start – but they won't solve all of the problems food banks see, and they won't help people making new claims this winter.

"We're seeing soaring levels of need at food banks. If the five-week wait isn't reduced, the only way to stop even more people being forced to food banks this winter will be to pause all new claims to Universal Credit, until funding is in place to reduce the five-week wait.

"Food banks cannot continue to pick up the pieces - we have to make sure our benefits system can protect people from hunger."

Meanwhile in Powys the trust has seen a slight fall in the number of parcels required. In 2017 it distributed 1,061 parcels in the same period.

Across Wales, though, emergency supplies have increased by 13 per cent.

Complex

The Department for Work and Pensions stated: "Universal Credit replaces an out of date, complex benefits system with cliff edges that does not incentivise work and often trapped people in unemployment.

"We have just announced that we will be increasing the amount people can earn on Universal Credit by £1,000 before their payment begins to be reduced, to ensure work always pays, and introduced £1 billion to help people moving over from the old benefits system to Universal Credit.

"This is on top of the improvements we have already made."

But Shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood said: "This Tory government is leaving people at risk of destitution as more and more people are being forced to rely on food banks.

"Nobody should be left waiting weeks for a payment and the Government must stop the botched roll out of Universal Credit now."