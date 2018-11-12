A nation falls silent

The Armistice 100 commemorations saw a wave of gratitude sweep over the Europe as communities came out to honour the millions who died during the 1914-18 conflict.

At the same time that heads of state were laying wreaths at national events, people in towns and villages across Shropshire and mid Wales were doing the same, in memory of those men from their communities who lost their lives.

Organisers of parades and civic events in the county said they could not remember such huge crowds as there were yesterday, turning out to see the ceremonies.

More than ever this year children were evident at war memorials and lining the streets.

Most had taken part in events at school, from making poppies to researching the soldiers who had come from their home towns and villages, in the run up to Armistice Day.

One Shropshire teenager played a very special part in the nationwide commemorations.

Guardsman Sam Tudor, from Wellington, joined a cadet and a veteran, lighting the first three candles in the Tower of London for the Beneath the Deepening Shadow installation which saw 10,000 lights flicker red in remembrance.

Sam, 19, from Wellington, is now stationed, aptly, at Wellington Barracks in London.

"I remember being at home when the Poppy installation was at the Tower of London in 2014 to mark the start of the war. To play such a part in this ceremony four years later was quite surreal," he said.

Flickering lights brought the Armistice centenary to a close last night when beacons were lit on the high points of the county. They included a beacon on the Oswestry Hill Fort, where soldiers trained in practice trenches before leaving for the trenches of Northern France.