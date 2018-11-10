Remembrance soldier

Sherwood Foresters

Killed in action March 23, 1918

Aged 27

Harry lived at The Hollies in Wellington and was educated at Adams’ Grammar School in Newport.

He was commissioned into the Sherwood Foresters in December 1910. He saw service in France from September 1914.

Harry was seriously injured twice, each time returning to the front having recovered from his wounds.

On March 21, 1918, Harry and 50 men joined the reserve company just west of Hargicourt. As battalion second in command Harry led the men, who fought all afternoon before withdrawing about 5pm to just east of Hesbecourtt.

It was here that Harry was killed, probably in the early hours of March 22, although the Commonwealth War Graves Commission records his death as being on March 23.

Advertising

Harry’s photograph is reproduced courtesy of the Museum of the Mercian Regiment (WFR Collection).

His full biography will be available to read in one of 12 limited edition books at Wellington Library or online at Shropshire Archives from November 11 onwards.

The Shropshire Star has teamed up with the Wellington Remembers 1914-1918 project to feature each day in the run up to Remembrance Sunday one of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and whose name is recorded on the town's lych gate war memorial at All Saints Parish Church. Volunteers have spent two years researching all 184 war dead named on the memorial.

Final preparations are being made for what is expected to be Wellington's biggest Remembrance Day programme for years.

Advertising

On Remembrance Sunday there will be a procession of around 500 people leaving Nailor’s Row car park at 10.25am, the Wellington (Telford) Brass Band will lead 184 people representing all the people named on the Wellington lych gate – these will either be relatives or young people.

Each will carry a name plate surmounted by a poppy.

At the service in front of All Saints Church a biography of one of the 184 will be read and one of the 12 limited edition books will be presented to Wellington Town Council. The others will be presented to local organisations including the library and Shropshire Archives.

The parade timetable is:

10.25am - Parade leaves Nailor's Row car park in the centre of Wellington, right onto New Street, through Market Square, left into Church Street, pass the lych gate in front of All Saints Church, then short outdoor service in front of All Saints Church including laying wreaths

11.15am – parade marches the same route in reverse, the salute will be taken in the square

11.40am approx – dismissal of the parade from Nailor’s Row car park.