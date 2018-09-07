Police searching for missing Telford teenager

Cindy Worthington was first reported missing at about 10pm on Wednesday after last being seen in High Street, Ironbridge.

The 16-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair, hazel eyes and a nose piercing.

She is believed to have been wearing pink trainers, black jeans, a pink and white crop top and brown leather jacket with a fur collar.

We have released a second photo of missing teenager Cindy Worthington which shows what she was wearing when she went missing. Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident no 810s of 5 September. https://t.co/Gp8JgnkqDP pic.twitter.com/LsJj9ZDeLZ — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) September 7, 2018

West Mercia Police say this is not the first time she has gone missing and that she is known to travel large distances, and has connections to Birmingham, Handley and Worcester.

Detective Inspector William Scott, from West Mercia Police, said: "Cindy hasn't been seen or heard from since Wednesday evening and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"We ask that anyone who may have seen her or has any information as to Cindy's whereabouts contact West Mercia Police."

Anyone with any information should call West Mercia on 101, quoting reference number 810s050918.