Air ambulance called as elderly woman cut free after A41 crash

By Jonny Drury | Market Drayton | News | Published:

An elderly woman had to be cut free from a car after a crash near Market Drayton today.

An air ambulance was sent to the crash

An air ambulance was sent to the crash, which involved one saloon car and happened at around 1pm on the A41 at Bletchley in Ashford, near Market Drayton.

Four Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington attended, along with an operations officer.

Cutters and small gear were used to cut out the trapped woman.

The Midland Air Ambulance and a land ambulance were sent to the scene and the stop message was given to the fire service at 2.10pm.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known but the ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

