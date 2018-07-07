MNA STEM Challenge 2018: creativity is down to a science

After months of hard work it was finally time for 21 teams from schools across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire to present their products to the competition judges.

The students had been set the brief of designing and manufacturing a product to improve or enhance the quality of life for a group or person they considered to be disadvantaged.

Each team was paired up with a mentor from a local business or organisation who have offered them advice and guidance since the challenge was launched.

There was a buzz in the air at Dudley College of Technology as pupils, teachers and business mentors gathered to share their ideas and working models.

And the results were very impressive with a diverse range of products on display around the room at the Dudley Advance II campus.

Judges spent the morning scrutinising their work plans, listening to the pupils’ presentations and watching demonstrations before announcing their winners.

The winner of the Best Overall category, sponsored by Dudley College of Technology, was Thorns Collegiate Academy in Quarry Bank, Dudley with their My Stand device, which will now be sold to help raise money for Sedgley-based Beacon Centre.

The team, named Little Einsteins, designed a stand for a mobile phone or tablet that enables blind and visually impaired people to make the most of a talking camera app called Seeing AI.

As well as holding a tablet or phone, it has a extra shelf so that a document can be placed at the ideal height and position in front of the device’s camera enabling the app to read the text out aloud.

While developing their product the team, whose mentors were Mel Sinar and Kira Edwards from Petford Group, were in regular contact with Matt Harrison, Beacon’s technology services manager, to ensure the product best suited people’s needs.

Science teacher Deb Bate said being named overall winners was ‘amazing’, adding: “It’s been a great experience and we’re delighted that thanks to Petford Group that the Beacon Centre is going to be selling these stands in their shop.”

Team member Jasmine Lawrence, aged 14, said winning felt ‘surreal’ and they had all enjoyed taking part in the challenge.”

“It’s given us a great insight into the world of work and the different jobs available. It was interesting to see how different people had interpreted the brief we had been given,” she added.

The winner of Best Presentation, sponsored by the University of Wolverhampton, was Team Dynamic from Sir John Talbot’s School Whitchurch.

Their creation, The Overlay Pen, was designed to help people with dyslexia by magnifying text and making it easier to read. Director of ICAT, Laura Richmond said: “The students have not needed much teacher input, so it really is their own product.” They have been very professional and we are very proud to have been a part of it all.”

The winner of Best Team Work, sponsored by Kuka, was the Look Busy team from Madeley Academy. With the help of science teacher Dr Christothea Constandinou-Williams and mentor Glyn Ferriday from Reaseheath College, they designed a homeless shelter that was fully waterproof and insulated from the cold.

Dr Constandinou-Williams said: “They came up with a fantastic concept and have learned a lot of new skills.”

The winner of Best Work Plan, sponsored by Entrust, was the Holly Hauliers from Holly Hall Academy who were working with mentors Martyn Hughes and Ryan Young from Harco Engineering on their ‘chair in a briefcase’ product.

“You can carry it anywhere and everything, even the legs, fit inside,” said 14-year-old Alex Oleschuk.

Physics teacher Steve Jabore said: “It’s been nice to see their enthusiasm for the product.”

The winner of Best Operating Model, sponsored by DENSO, were the Atomic Acotians from Adcote School for Girls in Shrewsbury, who worked with mentor Amy Farley from Marches Centre of Technology & Manufacturing (MCMT).

The team of Year 7 and 8 pupils created a lightweight portable ramp that fits to the side of a wheelchair.

Head of science Ivan Phillips said: “They’ve been fantastic. A lot of hard work has gone into this.”

The winners were presented with trophies by the sponsors. Each of the pupils who won category prizes received £10 One4all gift cards and the overall winners had £15 each.

Among the other teams taking part in the challenge was In Our Jeans from Castle High School in Dudley, mentored by Tom Batham and San Shevyn from Phoenix Materials Testing. They had invented a tent for homeless people with a built-in funnel to catch and filter rainwater. Science teacher and STEM co-ordinator Kati Taylor said: “It’s been a massive team effort. They have really engaged with science and they’ve got a lot out of it.”

ExoSkel from Oldbury Academy, partnered with voestalpine Metsec plc came up with the idea for a pair of glasses that had a built-in vibrator to warn blind or visually-impaired people when an object or person is close.

“It’s called the Ultra Lens and the idea is that’s more discreet than having a stick,” said 15-year-old Jai Mann.

The Monarchs from The Royal School, Wolverhampton wanted to help people with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The team, partnered with Finning CAT, created a device fitted to a bike to enable mechanical energy from pedalling to power light therapy. Oliver Furnival, aged 13, said: “It’s been fun and we’ve learned a lot.” Pupils from Telford Park School and their mentor Joe Dawes from Veolia visited The Lyneal Trust, near Ellesmere, a charity offering canal boat holidays for people with disabilities and their family, friends and carers.

The team, named Serious About Science, made a steering tiller for the charity’s adapted canal boats which cater for disabled people. Science teacher Hannah Newey said: “The visit to the charity was really beneficial and they were able to see how their idea could help other people.”

Team LITE (Langley Infinite Technological Enhancement) from Telford Langley School, manufactured Quiet Mind with the help of mentor Lee Drummond, director of teaching and learning at Telford-based Cadco. They have created a device to soothe people who might be suffering from stress or anxiety. If they can’t concentrate, there are lots of different materials and switches for them to play with and it can help them to feel calmer. “We had a few problems but we are pleased with how it turned out,” said Erin Tilley, 14.

A right-angle tent, made from recycled materials which repel water, aimed at making life more comfortable for rough sleepers was the creation of the Fabulous 6 from Colton Hills Community School.

Mentor Laura Palmer from City of Wolverhampton Council said: “It’s a beautiful idea they’ve come up with – they really wanted to help rough sleepers.”

Plan B from Penkridge Middle School had made a PH adaption kit for soil to enable people to grow healthy fruit and vegetables wherever they live. The team worked with mentor Andy Snape from Stafford College. “It would benefit people who can’t afford to eat healthily,” said 13-year-old Sophie Burgess. Solution Squad from The Marches School, Oswestry designed a computer app called taaz to help people with early stages of memory loss.

It provides a range of memory exercises which can be personalised with details and photographs from their lives. Physics teacher Russells Thomas said: “They really wanted to help people with Alzheimer’s and they’ve come up with a really good idea.”

The STEMinists from St Peter’s Collegiate School, Wolverhampton, designed an exercise device to help disabled people and people with MS to build muscle strength and benefit their fine and gross motor skills.

Design and technology teacher Matthew Buck said: “It’s been a great experience for them and they’ve had a lot of opportunities they wouldn’t normally have had.” They worked with mentors from TATA Steel

The team representing Sandwell Academy – The Sandwell Project – invented A Puzzle Cast to benefit people with anxiety who suffer an injury. Mentor Neil Edwards from Western Power Distribution said: “There have been a few challenges along the way but when they’ve come up against a brick wall they’ve pushed past it or engineered a way around it.”

Q3 Quanta from Q3 Academy Great Barr made a water filtration kit, for the developing world, that uses natural materials that are readily available.

Head of Science Rob Burlace said: “It has really inspired them, a couple of them want to go into engineering and a couple want to go into the forces.”

Students at Moor Park in Ludlow designed The Cam-Castor to enable local charity Megan Baker House to adjust the height of chairs for disabled children. The team called The Laetificators also used a Victorian printing press to make greeting cards which the charity can sell to raise funds and worked with mentors from North Shropshire College.

The XSTEMINATORS from Abbots Bromley School invented a smart bracelet that could call an ambulance and set reminders for people to take medication. It also has a compartment for tablets.

Enja Stenton-Doe, 13, said: “We wanted to make something that could help a lot of people whatever their needs.”

Team SUA from Staffordshire University Academy created a bath-time assistant to help blind and visually impaired people draw a bath without fear of overfilling the tub. “It’s called a plug mate and it beeps when the bath is full so you don’t waste water,” said Chloe Payne, 14. The team’s mentors were Melanie Fleet and Terry Nightingale from Thyssenkrupp UK. A pen to help pupils with ADHD was the product made by The Imagineers from Q3 Langley. Made with sensory materials for soothing children’s anxiety, it also had a lava lamp to focus attention. Learning assistant Kate Williamson said: “They’ve done really well. They have really enjoyed it.”

Brownhills School was represented by The Brownhills Engineering, Science and technology Challengers and was partnered with Black Country Chamber of Commerce. They had designed a ‘life survival kit’ which includes a water filter kit, collapsable bowl and cup and torch. Maths teacher Emily Harris said: “It’s been amazing to see the progress, especially with confidence, that they have made since they started.”

Express & Star editor Keith Harrison congratulated all of the teams, saying: “We’ve all been taken aback by the response. The ingenuity, dedication, organisation and the talent of those involved has shone through from the very start.”

Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright added: “The response from the schools was absolutely tremendous – and some of the ideas they came up with were equally impressive. I have no doubt that this campaign has uncovered some stars of the future.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors and the mentors – without them, the challenge would not have been such a big success.”